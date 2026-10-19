5-year-old boy in critical condition after SUV hits him in Garland
article
GARLAND, Texas - A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after an SUV struck him on Broadway Boulevard in Garland.
What we know:
Garland Police responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
After arriving, officers found an unconscious 5-year-old boy. The child went to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Police say the child ran into the roadway before an SUV hit him.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Police do not expect to file charges against the driver at this time.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Garland Police Department.