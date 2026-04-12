5 injured in Southeast Fort Worth shooting at family gathering

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The Brief Five adults were injured in a shooting during a family gathering on Shackleford Street late Saturday night. A 22-year-old suspect, Jose Manuel Garcia, was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly firing into the crowd. The investigation is ongoing, and police have identified an additional suspect who is not yet in custody.



Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood in the Glen Park area, located in Southeast Fort Worth.

Shackelford Street shooting

What we know:

On the Saturday night of April 11, 2026, around 10:45 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department blocked off a residential street to establish a crime scene in the 5200 block of Shackleford Street. Police tell FOX 4 that five adult victims were treated for gunshot injuries.

Officers learned that there was a family gathering when a verbal argument occurred. During the argument, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Garcia fired a gun toward the crowd, injuring five people. Garcia was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation as gun violence detectives work to get additional details.