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5 injured in Southeast Fort Worth shooting at family gathering

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Published  April 12, 2026 6:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
article

22-year-old Jose Manuel Garcia

The Brief

    • Five adults were injured in a shooting during a family gathering on Shackleford Street late Saturday night.
    • A 22-year-old suspect, Jose Manuel Garcia, was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly firing into the crowd.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and police have identified an additional suspect who is not yet in custody.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood in the Glen Park area, located in Southeast Fort Worth.

Shackelford Street shooting 

What we know:

On the Saturday night of April 11, 2026, around 10:45 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department blocked off a residential street to establish a crime scene in the 5200 block of Shackleford Street. Police tell FOX 4 that five adult victims were treated for gunshot injuries.

Officers learned that there was a family gathering when a verbal argument occurred. During the argument, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Garcia fired a gun toward the crowd, injuring five people. Garcia was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation as gun violence detectives work to get additional details.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyFort WorthFort Worth Police Department