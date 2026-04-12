5 injured in Southeast Fort Worth shooting at family gathering
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood in the Glen Park area, located in Southeast Fort Worth.
Shackelford Street shooting
What we know:
On the Saturday night of April 11, 2026, around 10:45 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department blocked off a residential street to establish a crime scene in the 5200 block of Shackleford Street. Police tell FOX 4 that five adult victims were treated for gunshot injuries.
Officers learned that there was a family gathering when a verbal argument occurred. During the argument, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Garcia fired a gun toward the crowd, injuring five people. Garcia was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation as gun violence detectives work to get additional details.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.