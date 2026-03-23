27-year-old man drowns at Grapevine Lake’s Murrell Park

article

The Brief A 27-year-old man died after drowning at Grapevine Lake’s Murrell Park on Sunday night. Emergency teams recovered the victim following a 50-minute search; he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The victim's identity and the specific cause of the incident remain unknown as Texas Parks and Wildlife officials investigate.



A 27-year-old man drowned at Murrell Park on Grapevine Lake over the weekend.

What we know:

Flower Mound officials confirmed that first responders and a dive team were called to the 4500 block of Murrell Park Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday to search for a possible drowning victim.

The 27-year-old man was pulled from the water about 50 minutes later and given CPR. Despite the lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Officials did not release any information about him or the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens will investigate to try to determine what happened.