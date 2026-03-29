2026 Dallas Cup kicks off at Cotton Bowl, featuring future World Cup stars

The Brief More than 30 countries are represented at the Cotton Bowl for the start of the Dallas Cup, the nation’s oldest international youth soccer tournament. The event serves as a major showcase for future stars and has previously hosted legendary players like David Beckham and Wayne Rooney. Athletes say they are inspired by the tournament’s prestige and the fact that North Texas is currently preparing to host the upcoming World Cup.



Kids from all 30 countries come together to take the pitch for opening day and participate in the Dallas Cup.

They took up the entire field of the cotton bowl and a few sat down with FOX 4 to talk soccer.

Proven pipeline for future World Cup legends

What we know:

The Dallas Cup is the oldest and largest international youth soccer tournament in the country, with teams from more than 30 countries playing right here in North Texas.

"It’s one of the most prestigious international youth tournaments in the world," said Vice President of the Dallas Cup board, Andy Swift. "And it's, in a way, a little mini World Cup."

Andy Swift

This tournament has a track record with big names like David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Chicharito and half of the U.S National Team roster coming through the Dallas Cup.

"So yeah, it's a tournament that definitely is a showcase event. And it's where you see the future stars playing, and where you're going to see World Cup stars, not this World Cup, but perhaps in four years or in eight years, they're going to be playing in this tournament," said Swift.

North Texas soccer talent eyes World Cup

What they're saying:

The eyes of the sports world are on North Texas as we prepare to host the World Cup. FOX 4’s Vania Castillo sat down with a few of soccer’s future stars who are being inspired by the closeness of soccer’s biggest event.

Vania: What does it feel like for you guys to play in Dallas knowing that the World Cup is coming here?

"No, it's amazing. I mean, to play on possibly some pitches that might be played in the World Cup is really cool," said winger, Charis Neil. "It's amazing that, like, even that could happen to us, that we could go through the same stage that they did."

Big picture view:

The athletes are getting a taste of what the future could hold for them.

"Yeah, I think it definitely it shocked me," said Lola Smith, a striker in the Dallas Cup. "When we came down the tunnel for the European ceremony, just seeing the amount of people here supporting and, you know, feeling a really nice energy."

The event shows just how hard the athletes are willing to work for it.

"Especially coming from England, we know how much of a big deal this is," said Epiphany.

"It's such a massive tournament, and you never know who's watching around and stuff. And I think it's a great opportunity," said defender, Ruby Phillips.

Dig deeper:

Even though these kids feel so sure about who they are, what they’re doing, and what the future holds, there are still little moments that remind you they’re still just kids.

"Yeah, when I was about six or seven…,"

Vania: Are you guys giggling because you said six-seven?

"Yeah. I didn’t mean to… It’s my favorite thing to do."

How to support Dallas Cup athletes

What's next:

But there’s one thing they’ll never take their eye off of.

"We're going to win love. No, we're going to put our all into it, and let's get the win. We're going to win. We're going to win."

Today was the opening day of the Dallas Cup. If you want to catch a game and support these incredible athletes, you can head to our website.