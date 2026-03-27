20 pounds of cocaine found hidden in dash of vehicle during Texas traffic stop, troopers say
PANHANDLE, Texas - Several packages of cocaine were discovered inside a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week outside Amarillo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
What we know:
Troopers seized 20 pounds of the drug Monday night after stopping a truck hauling cars on Interstate 40 near Panhandle.
According to DPS, troopers became suspicious of one of the transported vehicles after inspecting the driver’s paperwork. A search revealed the cocaine packed inside a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s dashboard.
Authorities said it appears the drugs were being transported from California to North Carolina.
What's next:
An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.