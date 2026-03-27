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20 pounds of cocaine found hidden in dash of vehicle during Texas traffic stop, troopers say

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Published  March 27, 2026 5:09pm CDT
Texas
FOX Local
The Texas Department of Public Safety says these package of cocaine were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop March 23, 2026, near Panhandle, Texas. (Texas DPS) article

The Texas Department of Public Safety says these package of cocaine were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop March 23, 2026, near Panhandle, Texas. (Texas DPS) (FOX Local)

The Brief

    • Authorities seized 20 pounds of cocaine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop outside Amarillo.
    • The drugs were found inside a hidden compartment, troopers say.
    • Investigators believe the drugs were being transported to North Carolina.

PANHANDLE, Texas - Several packages of cocaine were discovered inside a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week outside Amarillo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

Troopers seized 20 pounds of the drug Monday night after stopping a truck hauling cars on Interstate 40 near Panhandle.

According to DPS, troopers became suspicious of one of the transported vehicles after inspecting the driver’s paperwork. A search revealed the cocaine packed inside a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s dashboard.

Authorities said it appears the drugs were being transported from California to North Carolina.

What's next:

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TexasCrime and Public Safety