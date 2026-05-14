2 arrested in connection to Feb. 2026 South Oak Cliff homicide

The Brief 21-year-old Mycana Price and 22-year-old Jaylon Hooker have been arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting at an SUV in South Oak Cliff in Feb. 2026, killing 24-year-old Kayli Lopez and injuring another male passenger. The suspects reportedly fired more than 30 rounds of bullets into the vehicle before fleeing.



Police have announced arrests related to a South Oak Cliff shooting in early 2026 that left one dead and another injured.

South Zang Boulevard homicide arrests

Mycana Price (L_ and Jaylon Hooker (R)

What we know:

Dallas Police announced that 21-year-old Mycana Price and 22-year-old Jaylon Hooker were arrested in connection to a Feb. 10 shooting on South Zang Boulevard in Dallas.

Arrest affidavits state that Price and Hooker followed an SUV carrying two passengers before shooting at it, striking both passengers.

Detectives told FOX 4 that the suspects fired more than 36 rounds into the SUV before fleeing the scene.

Cental Oak Cliff deadly shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

One passenger, 24-year-old Kayli Lopez, died at the hospital from her injuries. The male passenger was treated at a hospital but expected to survive.

Police were able to identify Price and Hooker through witness interviews, surveillance video and cell phone records. Records indicate the two suspects were in a romantic relationship.

Both have been charged with murder.

What we don't know:

The arrest affidavit did not specify a motive for the shooting.

Family remembers victim

Lopez's husband tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager that Lopez said she was going out to get food before the shooting occurred. Her family did not know the other individual in the SUV.

The 24-year-old leaves behind four children, including an infant, as well as a family wondering why someone would commit a crime like this.

"She was a mother. She was a good student. She got married. She owned her own home and owned her business," Omar Lopez continued. "I can't even go into her house. It's hard, you know…"