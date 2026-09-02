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17 Dallas Stars games to be broadcast on FOX 4, FOX 4+ during 2026-27 season

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FOX 4
Dallas Stars
Published September 2, 2026 7:54 PM CDT
Published September 2, 2026 7:54 PM CDT
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WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 9: Wyatt Johnston #53 of the Dallas Stars celebrates his goal with teammates in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on October 9, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Image

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The Brief

    • Dallas Stars games are returning to our airwaves during the upcoming season.
    • Nine Stars games will be broadcast on FOX 4 during the 2026-27 season, and eight additional games will be broadcast on FOX 4+.
    • The team recently announced Amazon Prime as their official broadcast partner for the upcoming season after airing games on Victory+ since 2024.

DALLAS - Good news, Texas hockey fans: you'll be able to watch more than a dozen Dallas Stars games on FOX 4 and FOX 4+ during the upcoming NHL season.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, FOX 4+

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The Dallas Stars will air 17 of their regular season games on FOX 4 and FOX 4+ during the 2026-27 National Hockey League season.

The first game aired on FOX 4 will be on Oct. 22, when the Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The full list of Stars games on FOX 4 can be found below:

  • Thursday, October 22, 2026 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Thursday, November 12, 2026 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Wednesday, November 25, 2026 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Wednesday, December 9, 2026 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Tuesday, December 22, 2026 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Thursday, December 31, 2026 vs. New York Rangers at 8 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Monday, January 4, 2027 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Tuesday, January 12, 2027 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Thursday, January 28, 2027 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Monday, February 8, 2027 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Tuesday, February 16, 2027 vs. Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Thursday, February 25, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Monday, March 8, 2027 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Tuesday, March 23, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Thursday, March 25, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m. (FOX 4+)
  • Tuesday, March 30, 2027 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)
  • Monday, April 5, 2027 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Stars changing broadcast partner

The Stars' website lists Amazon Prime as the team's television provider.

All non-nationally televised broadcasts can be watched on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership. No additional membership will be required.

FOX 4 will be the only local television channel where you can watch Stars games for free during the upcoming season.

No mention of Victory+, the Stars' previous broadcast partner, can be found on the team's website. The Dallas Stars have used Victory+ to broadcast their games for free since the 2024-25 NHL season.

No reason for the change was given, but sources tell FOX 4 that Victory+ ceased operations on August 31.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the FOX 4 broadcast schedule for Dallas Stars games for the upcoming NHL season.

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