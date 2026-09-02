17 Dallas Stars games to be broadcast on FOX 4, FOX 4+ during 2026-27 season

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The Brief Dallas Stars games are returning to our airwaves during the upcoming season. Nine Stars games will be broadcast on FOX 4 during the 2026-27 season, and eight additional games will be broadcast on FOX 4+. The team recently announced Amazon Prime as their official broadcast partner for the upcoming season after airing games on Victory+ since 2024.



Good news, Texas hockey fans: you'll be able to watch more than a dozen Dallas Stars games on FOX 4 and FOX 4+ during the upcoming NHL season.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, FOX 4+

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The Dallas Stars will air 17 of their regular season games on FOX 4 and FOX 4+ during the 2026-27 National Hockey League season.

The first game aired on FOX 4 will be on Oct. 22, when the Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The full list of Stars games on FOX 4 can be found below:

Thursday, October 22, 2026 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, November 12, 2026 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, December 31, 2026 vs. New York Rangers at 8 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Monday, January 4, 2027 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, January 12, 2027 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, January 28, 2027 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Monday, February 8, 2027 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, February 16, 2027 vs. Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, February 25, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Monday, March 8, 2027 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. (FOX 4)

Tuesday, March 23, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, March 25, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, March 30, 2027 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Monday, April 5, 2027 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Stars changing broadcast partner

The Stars' website lists Amazon Prime as the team's television provider.

All non-nationally televised broadcasts can be watched on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership. No additional membership will be required.

FOX 4 will be the only local television channel where you can watch Stars games for free during the upcoming season.

No mention of Victory+, the Stars' previous broadcast partner, can be found on the team's website. The Dallas Stars have used Victory+ to broadcast their games for free since the 2024-25 NHL season.

No reason for the change was given, but sources tell FOX 4 that Victory+ ceased operations on August 31.