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Last updated:  Oct 08, 2026 - 9:40 PM CDT

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live blog: Comedy of Cowboys errors gives Bucs double-digit lead

FOX 4
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live blog: Comedy of Cowboys errors gives Bucs double-digit lead

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football starting at 7:15 p.m. tonight.

The game can be streamed on Amazon Prime or viewed locally on FOX 4.

It's the Cowboys' second game in five days, with the team having beaten the Houston Texans on a last-minute CeeDee Lamb touchdown on Sunday, October 4.

Lamb leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards through four games, and is tied for third with four receiving touchdowns.

The Cowboys will rely upon their prolific offense to push them past the Bucs, who are 0-4 on the 2026 season and are starting rookie QB Jalon Daniels due to an injury to starter Baker Mayfield.

18 updates
Carter Freemon
4 minutes ago
Carter Freemon

END Q3: Buccaneers 24, Cowboys 10

Carter Freemon
10 minutes ago
Carter Freemon

Boos rain down after Cowboys fail fourth down attempt

Carter Freemon
17 minutes ago
Carter Freemon

Field goal extends Bucs' lead over Cowboys

Carter Freemon
27 minutes ago
Carter Freemon

Another turnover for the Cowboys...

Carter Freemon
29 minutes ago
Carter Freemon

Bucs turn Prescott INT into 21-10 lead

Carter Freemon
37 minutes ago
Carter Freemon

Promising drive ends in Prescott interception

Carter Freemon
44 minutes ago
Carter Freemon & Jeff Kolb

Cowboys quickly cough up halftime lead, trail Bucs 14-10

Carter Freemon
1 hour 4 min ago
Carter Freemon

HALFTIME: Cowboys 10, Buccaneers 7

Carter Freemon
1 hour 8 min ago
Carter Freemon

Cowboys retake lead after Brandon Aubrey field goal

Carter Freemon
1 hour 24 min ago
Carter Freemon

Cowboys' offense does nothing after Bucs field goal gets wiped away

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