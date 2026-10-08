Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live blog: Comedy of Cowboys errors gives Bucs double-digit lead

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football starting at 7:15 p.m. tonight.

The game can be streamed on Amazon Prime or viewed locally on FOX 4.

It's the Cowboys' second game in five days, with the team having beaten the Houston Texans on a last-minute CeeDee Lamb touchdown on Sunday, October 4.

Lamb leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards through four games, and is tied for third with four receiving touchdowns.

The Cowboys will rely upon their prolific offense to push them past the Bucs, who are 0-4 on the 2026 season and are starting rookie QB Jalon Daniels due to an injury to starter Baker Mayfield.