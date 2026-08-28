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Last updated:  Aug 28, 2026 - 9:11 AM CDT

MO3 Trial: Prosecutors expected to share more video, photo evidence

FOX 4
MO3 Trial: Prosecutors expected to share more video, photo evidence

Key witnesses will return to the stand on Friday morning in the murder trial for the man accused of murdering Dallas rapper MO3.

Kewon White is accused of killing MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege that rival rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, hired White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White is already serving time for an unrelated gun charge. He now faces capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

White’s trial is expected to last about two weeks. Trials for Conway and Brown should follow.

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