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Last updated:  Sep 10, 2026 - 8:16 AM CDT

Live updates: Republicans gear up for Day 2 of midterm convention in Dallas

FOX Local
Live updates: Republicans gear up for Day 2 of midterm convention in Dallas

Dallas remains front and center on the political stage Thursday as the second and final night the first Republican midterm convention happens.

The first night saw speeches from Ken Paxton and President Donald Trump.

Trump will return for the second night, along with Vice President JD Vance. The second night will also feature many more prominent Texas politicians.

- The headliners: President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to begin speaking between 8 and 9 p.m. Central.

- The Texas contingent: Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak Thursday.

- The stakes: The GOP hopes the convention helps their message resonate with voters during the final stretch of campaigns for the 2026 midterm elections.

We are reporting live from Dallas and the convention. Keep this page open throughout the day as we bring you real-time updates, key quotes and video highlights.

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Texas Politics Politics News 2026 Elections Election Donald J. Trump Dallas