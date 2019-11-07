Shrimp Tacos
2 Each 5” Flour Tortillas
1 Teaspoon Cilantro, chiffonade
2 Tablespoons Pineapple Pico
¾ Cup Slaw Mix
1 Pinch Coarse Flake Salt
1 Tablespoon Limette
2 Teaspoons Salsa Naranja
6 Each Shrimp 21 -25
½ Tablespoon Cooking Oil
1 Pinch Coarse Flake Salt
½ Teaspoon Lime Juice
- Season the shrimp on all sides with salt.
- Place the oil in a hot skillet and cook the shrimp on both sides until just done.
- Add the lime juice to the shrimp and remove to the cutting board.
- Place the flour tortillas in a warm skillet until soft.
- Divide the shrimp between the 2 tortillas in the center of each and drizzle with the salsa naranja.
- Place the tacos in a stand to finish building.
- Toss the slaw, salt and limette together and taste for proper seasoning.
- Divide between the 2 tacos.
- Sprinkle the pico over the slaw and finish with cilantro.
Slaw Mix
1 ½ Cups Shredded Green Cabbage
1 Cup Shredded Red Cabbage
½ Cup Shredded Carrots, spun dry in small salad spinner
½ Cup Green Onion Greens, sliced 1/8”
- Place all prepped vegetables in a mixing bowl and thoroughly mix hands until all ingredients are fully incorporated.
Limette
1 Cup Lime Juice
¼ Cup Shallots, minced
2 ½ Teaspoons Coarse Flake Salt
½ Teaspoon Fresh Ground Black Pepper
2 Tablespoons Honey
2 Cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Advertisement
- Place all ingredients with the exception of the extra virgin olive oil in a mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly.
- Continue whisking until all the salt has dissolved.
- After the salt has dissolved, slowly stream in the oil while whisking constantly.
- Label, date and store refrigerated.
Salsa Naranja
2 Cups Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce
1 Cup Orange Juice
½ Cup Lime juice
1 Cup Yellow Onion, ¼” diced
¼ Cup Minced Garlic
2 Tablespoons Minced Ginger
½ Cup Thai Basil Leaves
½ Cup Cilantro, Leaves & Thin Stems
1 Cup Red Bell Pepper, stemmed, seeded & rough chopped
½ Cup Korean Chile Flakes
½ Cup Gochujang
2 Tablespoons Coarse Flake Salt
1 Tablespoon Fresh Ground Black Pepper
- Place all ingredients in an 8 - quart container and whisk together.
- Working in batches, blend on high in the large carafe of the blender.
- Blend and combine all batches in an 8 - quart container.
- Label, date and store in walk-in.
Pineapple Pico
2 Cups Pineapple, ¼” dice
2/3 Cup Jalapeno, 1/8” dice
2/3 Cup Red Onion, 1/8” dice
½ Cup Red Bell Pepper, 1/8” dice
¼ Cup Cilantro, stemmed, chopped
¼ Cup Orange Juice
2 Tablespoons Lime Juice
1 Teaspoon Coarse Flake Salt
½ Teaspoon Cayenne
- In a mixing bowl add all of the ingredients.
- Using a rubber spatula thoroughly mix until fully incorporated.
- Place in a 1-quart container.
- Label, date, and store in the refrigerator.
Link: www.herobyhg.com