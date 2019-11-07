Expand / Collapse search

Shrimp Tacos

Chef Danyelle McPherson from HERO in Dallas stops by Good Day to make shrimp tacos with cabbage slaw, pineapple pico and Asian salsa.

2 Each 5” Flour Tortillas
1 Teaspoon Cilantro, chiffonade
2 Tablespoons Pineapple Pico
¾ Cup Slaw Mix
1 Pinch Coarse Flake Salt 
1 Tablespoon Limette
2 Teaspoons Salsa Naranja
6 Each Shrimp 21 -25
½ Tablespoon Cooking Oil
1 Pinch Coarse Flake Salt 
½ Teaspoon Lime Juice

  1. Season the shrimp on all sides with salt.
  2. Place the oil in a hot skillet and cook the shrimp on both sides until just done.
  3. Add the lime juice to the shrimp and remove to the cutting board.  
  4. Place the flour tortillas in a warm skillet until soft.  
  5. Divide the shrimp between the 2 tortillas in the center of each and drizzle with the salsa naranja.
  6. Place the tacos in a stand to finish building.
  7. Toss the slaw, salt and limette together and taste for proper seasoning.
  8. Divide between the 2 tacos.  
  9. Sprinkle the pico over the slaw and finish with cilantro.  

Slaw Mix

1 ½ Cups Shredded Green Cabbage
1 Cup Shredded Red Cabbage
½ Cup Shredded Carrots, spun dry in small salad spinner 
½ Cup Green Onion Greens, sliced 1/8”

  1. Place all prepped vegetables in a mixing bowl and thoroughly mix hands until all ingredients are fully incorporated.  

Limette

1 Cup Lime Juice
¼ Cup Shallots, minced
2 ½ Teaspoons Coarse Flake Salt
½ Teaspoon Fresh Ground Black Pepper
 2 Tablespoons Honey
2 Cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  1. Place all ingredients with the exception of the extra virgin olive oil in a mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly.
  2. Continue whisking until all the salt has dissolved.
  3. After the salt has dissolved, slowly stream in the oil while whisking constantly.    
  4. Label, date and store refrigerated.  

Salsa Naranja

2 Cups Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce 
1 Cup Orange Juice
½ Cup Lime juice
1 Cup Yellow Onion, ¼” diced
¼ Cup Minced Garlic
2 Tablespoons Minced Ginger 
½ Cup Thai Basil Leaves    
½ Cup Cilantro, Leaves & Thin Stems 
1 Cup Red Bell Pepper, stemmed, seeded & rough chopped
½ Cup Korean Chile Flakes
½ Cup Gochujang
2 Tablespoons Coarse Flake Salt
1 Tablespoon Fresh Ground Black Pepper

  1. Place all ingredients in an 8 - quart container and whisk together.  
  2. Working in batches, blend on high in the large carafe of the blender.
  3. Blend and combine all batches in an 8 - quart container.
  4. Label, date and store in walk-in.  

Pineapple Pico

2 Cups Pineapple, ¼” dice    
2/3 Cup Jalapeno, 1/8” dice            
2/3 Cup Red Onion, 1/8” dice                
½ Cup Red Bell Pepper, 1/8” dice                
¼ Cup Cilantro, stemmed, chopped
¼ Cup Orange Juice
2 Tablespoons Lime Juice                
1 Teaspoon Coarse Flake Salt            
½ Teaspoon Cayenne    

  1. In a mixing bowl add all of the ingredients.
  2. Using a rubber spatula thoroughly mix until fully incorporated.
  3. Place in a 1-quart container. 
  4. Label, date, and store in the refrigerator.

Link: www.herobyhg.com