Shrimp Tacos

2 Each 5” Flour Tortillas

1 Teaspoon Cilantro, chiffonade

2 Tablespoons Pineapple Pico

¾ Cup Slaw Mix

1 Pinch Coarse Flake Salt

1 Tablespoon Limette

2 Teaspoons Salsa Naranja

6 Each Shrimp 21 -25

½ Tablespoon Cooking Oil

1 Pinch Coarse Flake Salt

½ Teaspoon Lime Juice

Season the shrimp on all sides with salt.

Place the oil in a hot skillet and cook the shrimp on both sides until just done.

Add the lime juice to the shrimp and remove to the cutting board.

Place the flour tortillas in a warm skillet until soft.

Divide the shrimp between the 2 tortillas in the center of each and drizzle with the salsa naranja.

Place the tacos in a stand to finish building.

Toss the slaw, salt and limette together and taste for proper seasoning.

Divide between the 2 tacos.