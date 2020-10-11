Expand / Collapse search

National Gumbo Day

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Fish City Grill is celebrating Gumbo Day Monday, October 12 with $1 cups of seafood gumbo

Seafood Gumbo 

Ingredients:
2 Tbsp                Blended Oil                                                            
½ pound             Andouille Sausage-(1/4”dice)                                                       
1 Cup                 Yellow Onions-(1/4” dice)                    
1 Cup                 Celery-(1/4” dice)                        
1 Cup                 Green Bell Peppers-(1/4” dice)                    
2 tsp                   Chopped Garlic                            
2 quarts             Chicken Stock                            
2 Cups               Dark Brown Roux (ie. Savoie’s)                
2 Cups               Okra-frozen/cut                            
1 Cup                 Chicken Thigh Meat-Raw-( 1/2” dice)                
½ tsp                  Cayenne Pepper                        
2 ea                    Bay Leaves                            
1 tsp                   Dried Thyme                            
1 tsp                   Table Salt                            
1 Cup                 Crushed Tomatoes                        
1 Tbsp                Worcestershire Sauce                        
2 Tbsp                Gumbo File                            
2 Tbsp                Chopped Parsley                        

Procedure:
1.    In a large stockpot on medium high heat, add the oil and get hot.
2.    Place andouille sausage in the pan and brown, stirring regularly to not burn. Cook approximately 4 minutes.
3.    Once the sausage has browned, add the onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic and continue to stir and cook another 3 minutes or until onions are slightly translucent.
4.    Add the chicken stock and stir. Turn heat on high.
5.    Pour the prepared roux into the pot stirring to combine     
6.    Add crushed tomatoes, cayenne, thyme, bay leavesand Worcestershire Sauce. Stir well to incorporate. Bring to a boil
7.    Once at a boil, add the okra, gumbo file and parsley and stir all together.
8.    Turn heat down to medium low and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. 
 