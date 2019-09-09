HIDE is a place known for its unique cocktails. But it also has a crave-worthy food menu. Nick Backlund from HIDE stopped by Good Day to make a classic fall vegetable dish that's easy to enjoy year-round.



Lemon Brussels

3 oz. Blanched Brussel Sprouts

0.5 oz. Flame Grapes (cut in half lengthwise)

0.5 oz. Apricots (diced into fourths)

0.5 oz. Green Apple (peeled and diced into fourths)

1 tbsp Minced Chives

1 fl. oz. Lemon Puree

0.5 oz. Crispy Shallots

TT Kosher Salt

TT Group Pepper

Heat sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Once pan is hot, add brussel sprouts, grapes, apricots and apples. Quickly sauté to warm.

Add salt, pepper and chives. Remove from heat and toss to incorporate.

Pour lemon puree evenly over the bottom of the serving bowl.

Set brussel sprouts over the lemon puree.

Stack crispy shallots in the center of the brussel sprouts.

Serve and enjoy.