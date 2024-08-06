Expand / Collapse search

Hatch chile burger recipe from Mi Dia from Scratch

By
Published  August 6, 2024 10:02am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Hatch Chile Burger

Mi Dia from Scratch is debuting an entire hatch chile menu. The restaurant's chef is in the Good Day kitchen cooking up a hamburger with a hatch twist.

DALLAS - Some people wait all year for this. It's hatch chile season!

Chef Gabriel Deleon, the founder of Mi Dia from Scratch, visits Good Day to make something from the restaurant's seasonal hatch chile menu.

Hatch Burger

Makes 4–5 patties

4 brioche buns
1 ½ lbs ground beef 80/20
1 ½ teaspoons olive oil
8 oz cooked chorizo, cooled & fat rendered
8 oz fresh hatch chiles
American cheese
1 egg or 2 quail eggs
Queso sauce (optional)
¾ teaspoon salt
Fresh pepper to taste
Olive oil as needed

Prepare a hot grill & roast hatch chiles until black & blistered. Rinse chiles under cold water to remove skin & seeds. Dice ½ inch & store.

In a large bowl, mix ground beef, chorizo, salt, and pepper. Try not to overmix. Prep 7 oz portions.

Prepare a hot pan or grill.

Cook the burgers to medium. Melt 2 slices of cheese.

Prep the egg in a sauté pan sunny side up & season with ¼ teaspoon salt.

To assemble the burger, place 2 tablespoons of queso on the bottom bun, top with patty, hatch chiles & egg.  

LINK: midiafromscratch.com