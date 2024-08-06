Hatch chile burger recipe from Mi Dia from Scratch
DALLAS - Some people wait all year for this. It's hatch chile season!
Chef Gabriel Deleon, the founder of Mi Dia from Scratch, visits Good Day to make something from the restaurant's seasonal hatch chile menu.
Hatch Burger
Makes 4–5 patties
4 brioche buns
1 ½ lbs ground beef 80/20
1 ½ teaspoons olive oil
8 oz cooked chorizo, cooled & fat rendered
8 oz fresh hatch chiles
American cheese
1 egg or 2 quail eggs
Queso sauce (optional)
¾ teaspoon salt
Fresh pepper to taste
Olive oil as needed
Prepare a hot grill & roast hatch chiles until black & blistered. Rinse chiles under cold water to remove skin & seeds. Dice ½ inch & store.
In a large bowl, mix ground beef, chorizo, salt, and pepper. Try not to overmix. Prep 7 oz portions.
Prepare a hot pan or grill.
Cook the burgers to medium. Melt 2 slices of cheese.
Prep the egg in a sauté pan sunny side up & season with ¼ teaspoon salt.
To assemble the burger, place 2 tablespoons of queso on the bottom bun, top with patty, hatch chiles & egg.
LINK: midiafromscratch.com