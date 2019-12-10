Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Cookies

Chef Cassondra Armstrong shares the recipe for Christmas sugar cookies. She's also promoting the 36th annual Treats of Christmas at NorthPark Center benefiting the North Texas Food Bank.

Gingerbread Cookies

* Recipe yields 3 dozen small sized cookies

1 ¾ cup All Purpose Flour
1 1/8 teaspoon Baking Soda
½ teaspoon Salt
½ teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
½ teaspoon Ground Clove
½ teaspoon Ground Ginger
½ cup Butter Salted
½ cup Granulated Sugar
¼ cup Molasses
1 teaspoon Vegetable oil
1 each Fresh eggs
½ teaspoon Vanilla extract

  1. Cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses, egg and water. In another bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients minus frosting; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; cover. Refrigerate until easy to handle, about 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/8-in. thickness. Cut shape with a floured cookie cutter. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheet.
  3. Bake until edges are firm, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Frost as desired.

Links: 
www.chefcassondra.com
www.northparkcenter.com/pages/northpark-holiday-events-activities 