Christmas Cookies
Gingerbread Cookies
* Recipe yields 3 dozen small sized cookies
1 ¾ cup All Purpose Flour
1 1/8 teaspoon Baking Soda
½ teaspoon Salt
½ teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
½ teaspoon Ground Clove
½ teaspoon Ground Ginger
½ cup Butter Salted
½ cup Granulated Sugar
¼ cup Molasses
1 teaspoon Vegetable oil
1 each Fresh eggs
½ teaspoon Vanilla extract
- Cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses, egg and water. In another bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients minus frosting; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; cover. Refrigerate until easy to handle, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/8-in. thickness. Cut shape with a floured cookie cutter. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheet.
- Bake until edges are firm, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Frost as desired.
