Justin Holland, Katrina Pierson face-off for Texas House District 33

The runoff for Texas State House District 33 in Rockwall between Republican incumbent Justin Holland and former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson will be one of the most-watched races on Tuesday night.

Holland voted against school vouchers during the last legislative session and has faced attacks from the Pierson campaign about his conservative credentials.

Holland has represented District 33 since 2017.

Pierson is a former Tea Party activist, best known as Donald Trump's national spokesperson in the 2016 campaign.

She now has the backing of Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he hopes to push for education savings accounts in the next legislative session.

The governor has been with Pierson on the campaign trail.

In the March primary, Holland and Pierson both got 39 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff.