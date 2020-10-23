Week of cooler temperatures follows stormy morning

Storms that moved through North Texas Friday with plenty of rain, lightning and loud thunder also brought a big fall chill.

Meteorologist Kylie Capps said a line of strong storms with wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour and brief pockets of heavy moved into Dallas-Fort Worth right around rush hour.

But as the line moved down to the east, a cold front moved in. The temperature dropped nearly 20 degrees in some areas north of DFW.

Kylie said the cold weather in the upper 40s and low 50s will stick around for several days. With the wind chill, it will feel like the upper 30s and low 40s Friday evening.

Saturday morning also starts off on a chilly note with highs in the afternoon only tapping out in the low 60s. There will be sunshine but it will be more of a cool, crisp day.

On Sunday, it will briefly warm back up to the low 80s until a second cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday, bringing more rain and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s through Wednesday.

