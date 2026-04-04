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Dallas weather: Storms move through early Saturday ahead of a dry Easter Sunday

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Published  April 4, 2026 7:59am CDT
Weather
FOX 4
Dallas weather: April 4 morning forecast

Dallas weather: April 4 morning forecast

Rain and storms push through the Metroplex Saturday morning. Most of the rain should be gone by the afternoon, though some showers could linger. A mild, sunny Easter is on tap for Sunday. FOX 4 meteorologist Berkeley Taylor has the details.

The Brief

    • Rain and storms move through Dallas-Fort Worth Saturday morningh, bringing a chance of flooding with them.
    • The rain is expected to move out of the area by Saturday afternoon.
    • Easter Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures near 70.

DALLAS - Saturday starts off with heavy rain, thunder and lightning before the rain moves east and leaves a sunny Easter Sunday.

The biggest threat to Saturday morning's storms is flooding, with Collin, Dallas, Denton, Kaufman, Tarrant and Rockwall counties under a flood advisory until 9:30 a.m.

Most of the rain should move out of the Metroplex by midday, leading to a dry, cool Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday Forecast

Easter Sunday will start off cool in the Metroplex, but partly to mostly sunny skies will bring temperatures to around 70 in the afternoon.

LIVE Radar - Dallas-Fort Worth

7-Day forecast

Once the rain moves out on Saturday, dry, mild weather will stick around to start the work week. Temperatures warm up towards the end of the week with chances of rain returning.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 4 Meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

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