Dallas weather: North Texas prepares for potential afternoon severe storms

The Brief Early rain totals varied: Western counties saw more than an inch of rain this morning, while the DFW Metroplex remained mostly dry with less than a tenth of an inch. Afternoon severe risk: A "conditional" threat of strong storms exists from 2 p.m. to midnight, potentially bringing 65 mph winds and ping-pong-sized hail. Atmospheric uncertainty: We are monitoring if the air can "recharge" after morning rain; whether the atmosphere destabilizes enough to trigger these storms remains unknown.



A split weather story emerged across North Texas early Sunday as heavy rain doused western counties while the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex saw a much drier start to the day.

While the morning’s activity remained below severe levels, the risk for stronger storms could "ramp back up" by the afternoon, depending on whether the atmosphere can destabilize following the early rain.

Sunday storms in North Texas

Storms that initiated along a dry line to the west dumped significant moisture in rural areas before losing steam as they approached the I-35 corridor.

Bowie, Eastland, and Breckenridge: These western areas saw the highest totals, with Eastland and Breckenridge reporting over an inch of rain.

DFW Metroplex: Rainfall was significantly lighter, with Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport seeing less than a tenth of an inch and Fort Worth reporting roughly a third of an inch.

The weakening of the line as it moved east was "good news in terms of the severe weather threat" for the morning hours.

Live Radar

Sunday Afternoon Outlook

Timeline:

The primary concern for the remainder of Sunday is a "conditional" severe weather risk between 2 p.m. and midnight.

We are watching for cloud breaks and heating that could "recharge" the atmosphere. If the air destabilizes, scattered showers and isolated strong storms are expected to develop, primarily south and east of the Metroplex where moisture is more prevalent.

It's all about if the atmosphere can recover after this morning's rain. If storms are able to get up and going, they're likely to be on the stronger side.

Potential hazards with afternoon development include:

Wind: Gusts between 55 and 65 mph.

Hail: Up to the size of ping-pong balls.

Tornadoes: A low threat, though rotation cannot be entirely ruled out.

Flooding: While the heaviest rain fell in areas that can handle it, "normal trouble spots" may still experience ponding.

7-Day Forecast

After a brief lull on Monday and Tuesday, North Texas faces another round of active weather. A second system is expected to arrive midweek, with a 50% coverage chance for rain and storms on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain warm despite the active pattern. Following morning lows in the upper 60s, Sunday afternoon highs are expected to climb back into the 80s. Residents are advised to remain "weather aware" through the evening hours as the situation evolves.