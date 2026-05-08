Dallas Weather: Thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday & Mother's Day

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms will move through North Texas on Friday, bringing lightning and rain, though no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will start out cool in the 50s and 60s before warming up to a high in the 80s by the afternoon. Severe weather risk increases Sunday (Level 2 of 5) as a cold front brings higher storm chances, wind, and hail for Mother's Day.



Thunderstorms will roll through parts of North Texas on Friday. Thankfully, none should be severe. Mother's Day could be a different story.

Friday Forecast

According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Berkeley Taylor, a cluster of thunderstorms will work their way east across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Friday morning.

Everything is well below severe limits, just with lots of lightning!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in and out through the day on Friday. Coverage is about 20%.

An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out, but the overall threat is low.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the morning, before climbing into the 80s by the afternoon.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will look similar, with even lower coverage expected.

Sunday presents the best chance to find rain and storms – about 50% as a cold front moves through North Texas.

North Texas is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The biggest concerns will be with wind and hail.

Timing-wise, the front looks to move through in the afternoon/evening.

7-Day Forecast

Once the front is south of North Texas on Mother’s Day, the rain should come to an end, and it will stay dry into next week.

Temperatures will start to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by midweek next week.