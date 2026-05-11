Dallas Weather: Heat follows Mother’s Day storms

The Brief North Texas will dry out and warm up this week, with sunshine and seasonal highs in the 70s on Monday climbing into the 90s by mid-week. Severe storm damage from Mother's Day, including softball-sized hail, has led Dublin ISD to cancel bus services on Monday due to fleet damage. Storm chances return late this weekend and are expected to become a daily occurrence throughout next week.



After a stormy weekend, North Texas is going to dry out and heat up.

Monday Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the high pressure builds this week, drying us out and warming us up quickly.

On Monday, expect seasonal temperatures and a light northerly breeze. Morning clouds break up a bit for your afternoon. Expect a nice day, as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

There are only low rain chances in our far southeastern counties.

7-Day Forecast

Through mid-week, expect plenty of sunshine and heat.

We'll have some cool mornings before a warming trend takes us to the 90s!

This weekend, high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s.

However, a more unsettled pattern starts with stronger disturbances and the return of severe storm chances.

Storm chances are expected to be a daily occurrence next week.

Mother’s Day Storms

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Parts of North Texas are dealing with the aftermath of strong storms on Mother’s Day.

They brought heavy rainfall, 60 mph winds, and large hail.

Hail as big as tennis balls were reported in Hico, in Hamilton County. The city of Dublin, in Erath County, saw hail as big as softballs.

Dublin ISD canceled bus service on Monday because of hail damage to the school buses.

The district encouraged parents to contact their child’s school if there was a transportation concern and said absences related to the storm would be excused.