Texas Tech escapes Kansas 16-13 without coach Wells

Xavier White had 135 yards rushing and 28 receiving, Jonathan Garibay made a late go-ahead field goal and Texas Tech overcame four turnovers to hold off winless Kansas 16-13 on Saturday without coach Matt Wells.

Kansas had two opportunities to tie it in the final five-plus minutes — for a chance to win in Lubbock for the first time since 2001 — but managed just eight plays in two drives.

Garibay made a 36-yard field goal, despite Caleb Sampson getting a hand on it, with 5:36 left to give Texas Tech a 16-13 lead. The Red Raiders forced a turnover on downs when defensive back Eric Monroe stuffed Daniel Hishaw Jr. on fourth-and-1.

Texas Tech had to settle for another field-goal attempt. Garibay missed his third of the game, from 45 yards, with 1:58 remaining and Kansas turned it over on downs again as Miles Kendrick wasn't able to connect with Takulve Williams.

Alan Bowman was 15-of-26 passing for Texas Tech (4-6, 3-6 Big 12). Myles Price scored the Red Raiders' only touchdown on a 70-yard reverse. Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson served as head coach after Wells tested positive this week for COVID-19.

There were just 219 combined passing yards.

Kendrick was 17 of 29 for 102 yards for Kansas (0-9, 0-8). Hishaw added 87 yards on the ground, and his 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter tied it at 13.

Kansas scored 10 points off Texas Tech turnovers after entering with just 10 points in that category all season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The losing streak of true Big 12 road games will live for another season, now up to 54 games after five losses this season. This was the first time the outcome was in doubt in the closing minutes. KU's average margin of defeat in the other four Big 12 road games was 37 points. The Jayhawks' last road win was Oct. 4, 2008, 35-33 at Iowa State.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders haven't made much progress in Wells' second season, but they will take note of a 4-2 record at home as they go into 2021 looking to stop a five-year run of losing seasons.

SCARY MOMENT

There was a scary moment early in the game when Kansas freshman linebacker Taiwan Berryhill, who made his first career start, had a collision with a teammate when trying to make a tackle.

Berryhill, among the nation-leading 26 freshmen to play for Kansas going into this game, grabbed his head with both hands after taking a shot. His head collided with safety Kenny Logan Jr. when both were trying to tackle White.

Both defenders stayed down on the field for several minutes, though Logan was helped to the sideline before Berryhill was immobilized and taken off the field on a cart.

Coach Les Miles said after the game Berryhill was fine and expected to fly home with the team. While not offering any specifics, Miles said the injury appeared to be temporary rather than longer term.

UP NEXT

Kansas is home next Saturday against Texas in the makeup of their postponed Nov. 21 game.

Texas Tech goes into another uncertain offseason, though there is still an outside chance of getting one of the Big 12's bowl spots since there is no minimum win requirement this season.