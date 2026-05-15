Silver Boot Series: Astros shut out Rangers in first 2026 matchup

The Brief The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros resumed their Silver Boot Series on Friday night, with the Astros coming away with a 2-0 victory. Texas only mustered one hit off of Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti, while Houston got a 3rd inning home run from Isaac Paredes to take the lead for good. Tonight was the first of 13 games to be played between the AL West rivals this season, and the 300th all-time game. The series is tied 150-150.



For the 300th time, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers took the field against one another on Friday night.

Astros shut out Rangers

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 15: Braden Shewmake #28 of the Houston Astros tags out Joc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers at second base in the sixth inning at Daikin Park on May 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros blanked the Texas Rangers by a score of 2-0 on Friday night.

Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing only one hit on the night with five strikeouts.

Rangers starter Jack Leiter was no slouch either, allowing only one run in seven innings while striking out six.

Houston only mustered five hits, but one of them was a home run by third baseman Isaac Paredes in the third inning, which was all the offense the team needed.

Braden Shewmake added an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Silver Boot stats

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: The Silver Boot Trophy on display before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on September 17, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

After tonight's catchup, the all-time record between the two clubs is tied at 150 wins apiece.

The Astros have won eight of the last nine Silver Boot Series dating back to 2017. In 2020, the teams tied 5-5 during the pandemic-shortened season.

However, the Rangers defeated the Astros in the 2023 American League Championship Series, the only playoff meeting in the rivalry's history.

What's next:

The Rangers and Astros' series continues this weekend, with tomorrow's game set for a 6:10 p.m. CT first pitch. Sunday's finale is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. CT.