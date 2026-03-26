Texas Rangers finalize 2026 Opening Day roster

article

The Brief The Texas Rangers have finalized their roster ahead of their season-opening game against the Philadelphia Phillies this Thursday. The roster features familiar faces like Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford, as well as new additions like Brandon Nimmo from the Mets and MacKenzie Gore from the Nationals. The team's bullpen features plenty of new faces as they try to improve upon one of the worst relief pitching units in MLB from 2025.



The Texas Rangers have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of their season-opening game.

Texas Rangers 2026 Opening Day roster revealed

What we know:

The team will carry 13 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders to begin the 2026 season.

Pitchers

Tyler Alexander, LHP

Carter Baumler, RHP

Jalen Beeks, LHP

Jacob deGrom, RHP

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Robert Garcia, LHP

MacKenzie Gore, LHP

Jakob Junis, RHP

Jacob Latz, LHP

Jack Leiter, RHP

Chris Martin, RHP

Kumar Rocker, RHP

Cole Winn, RHP

The Rangers announced last week that Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and MacKenzie Gore will start their first, second and third games of the season. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker will fill out the rest of the team’s rotation.

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 05, 2026: MacKenzie Gore #1 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the first inning of a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 05, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by David Dur Expand

Gore was the team's big offseason pitching acquisition, having been acquired from the Washington Nationals for five prospects in January.

Carter Baumler was informed he made the Opening Day roster while he was on the mound in an exhibition game earlier this week. He was a Rule 5 draft selection from the Orioles, meaning the Rangers must keep him on the active roster to keep his rights.

Martin, Garcia, Winn and Latz all return to the team’s bullpen from last season. Latz can start games in a pinch.

Alexander and Beeks, as well as the aforementioned Baumler, come from outside the organization, aiming to help a unit that had plenty of struggles improve this season.

Catchers

Kyle Higashioka

Danny Jansen

Higashioka returns as the primary catcher, having served as the team’s backup catcher in 2025. Former starting catcher Jonah Heim was released by the Rangers in Nov. 2025 and his now with the Atlanta Braves.

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 18: Kyle Higashioka #11 of the Texas Rangers throws a warm up toss during a Spring Training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 18, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Image Expand

Danny Jansen was signed by the Rangers during the offseason. He brings eight years of Major League experience with Toronto, Boston, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.

Infielders

Jake Burger

Ezequiel Duran

Josh Jung

Joc Pederson

Corey Seager

Josh Smith

If these names sound familiar, it’s because, well, they are. All saw significant time with the Rangers last year.

Seager has been the Rangers’ best hitter since signing with the team in 2021. He’ll continue to play shortstop and anchor the lineup in his fifth season in Texas.

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 18: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers stands on deck during a Spring Training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 18, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Jung, Burger and Pederson are hoping for bounce-back seasons in 2026. All suffered injuries that hampered their performance.

Smith will likely replace the departed Marcus Semien as the Rangers’ everyday second baseman.

Outfielders

Evan Carter,

Sam Haggerty

Wyatt Langford

Andrew McCutchen

Brandon Nimmo

Nimmo is the new face here, having been acquired from the Mets in the Marcus Semien trade. He’ll man right field and bat at the top of the Rangers’ lineup most games.

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 18: Brandon Nimmo #24 of the Texas Rangers waits for a pitch during a Spring Training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 18, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Many expect Langford to have a breakout season in 2026 based on his growth through the first two seasons of his career.

Evan Carter looks to prove he’s an everyday player after scuffling through injuries and struggles against left-handed pitchers in the years since the Rangers won the World Series.

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 18: Andrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers takes a practice swing during a Spring Training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 18, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Imag Expand

Andrew McCutchen is a former National League MVP back in 2013 with Pittsburgh. He made the roster after signing with the team midway through Spring Training.

Haggerty will be the team’s utility outfielder, capable of playing all three positions. Infielders Smith and Duran can also play the outfield if needed.

What's next:

The Rangers will open their 2026 season against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen's Bank Park on March 26 at 3:35 p.m., the first of three games against the Phillies.