North Texas teen wins world title in 800m race
DALLAS - A North Texas teen made history over the weekend at the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships.
World Title
Cooper Lutkenhaus is a 17-year-old student at Northwest High School in Justin, which is about 30 minutes north of Fort Worth.
He won the 800-meter race at the championship in Poland on Sunday with a time of 1:44.24 seconds.
Lutkenhaus is now the youngest-ever champion in an individual event. He is also the youngest man to win a senior individual world medal.
TORUN, POLAND - MARCH 22: Cooper Lutkenhaus of Team United States approaches the finish line to win the gold medal in the Men's 800m Final during day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 2026 at Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena on
Previous World Record
Lutkenhaus also made headlines in August after breaking a record at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships.
He finished with a time of 1:42.27. Although it was only fast enough to earn him a silver medal, it set a record for the fastest 800-meter time in world history for an athlete younger than 18.
The Source: The information in this story comes from race results, Getty Images, and past news coverage.