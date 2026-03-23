North Texas teen wins world title in 800m race

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The Brief North Texas teen Cooper Lutkenhaus, 17, won the 800-meter world title on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland. He is now the youngest-ever individual champion in world history and the youngest man to win a senior individual world medal. Lutkenhaus finished with a time of 1:44.24, following a record-breaking performance in August where he set the fastest under-18 800m time ever.



A North Texas teen made history over the weekend at the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships.

World Title

Cooper Lutkenhaus is a 17-year-old student at Northwest High School in Justin, which is about 30 minutes north of Fort Worth.

He won the 800-meter race at the championship in Poland on Sunday with a time of 1:44.24 seconds.

Lutkenhaus is now the youngest-ever champion in an individual event. He is also the youngest man to win a senior individual world medal.

TORUN, POLAND - MARCH 22: Cooper Lutkenhaus of Team United States approaches the finish line to win the gold medal in the Men's 800m Final during day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 2026 at Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena on Expand

Previous World Record

Lutkenhaus also made headlines in August after breaking a record at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships.

He finished with a time of 1:42.27. Although it was only fast enough to earn him a silver medal, it set a record for the fastest 800-meter time in world history for an athlete younger than 18.

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