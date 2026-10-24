Short-handed Mavericks lose 122-106 to Spurs in home opener

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The Brief Victor Wembanyama (23 pts) and Dylan Harper (22 pts) led the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, avoiding their first 0-3 start since 2008. Dallas fell to 1-2 playing without star players Kyrie Irving (rest) and last season's Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg (shoulder injury). Flagg's shoulder injury occurred Friday night against Indiana, and he is scheduled to be reevaluated next week.



Victor Wembanyama had 23 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, Dylan Harper scored 22 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-106 on Saturday night for their first victory of the season.

What we know:

De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle added 19 points apiece as the Spurs avoided their first 0-3 start since 2008-09. They lost to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and to Houston in Austin on Friday.

Rookie Sergio de Larrea led the Mavericks (1-2) with 21 points off the bench, going 3 of 4 behind the arc. Dallas’ five starters combined for 50 points, topped by P.J. Washington with 12 points.

Dig deeper:

The Mavericks played without their two marquee players, Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. Flagg, last season’s Rookie of the Year, is out with a shoulder injury that occurred during Dallas’ win at Indiana on Friday night and will be reevaluated next week. Irving, the nine-time All-Star, didn’t play the second night of the back-to-back. He returned this season after being sidelined for 19 months with a torn ACL.

The Spurs squandered a 14-point lead in the third quarter but opened the final period on a 17-5 run in the first six minutes. They outscored Dallas 30-17 in the quarter as Spurs fans took over American Airlines Center in the closing minutes.

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Wembanyama started slow, scoring only one point until midway through the second period. He then scored on two alley-oop dunks within two minutes and finished the half with 12 points.

The Spurs grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and outscored the Mavericks 25-10 in second-chance points.

Dallas scored 46 points in the paint in the first half, a franchise high during the play-by-play era (since 1997-98), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

What's next:

Spurs: Host Sacramento on Tuesday.

Mavericks: At Miami on Monday.