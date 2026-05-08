Mark Cuban helps University of Dallas fund basketball trip to Europe after travel troubles

The Brief A travel company being used by the University of Dallas men's basketball team to plan a trip to England went bankrupt, leaving the school short thousands of dollars in trip funds. The school's head basketball coach says former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donated over half the sum lost to the travel company to help fund the trip. The trip was planned to honor one of the team's seniors, who grew up outside of London.



The former Dallas Mavericks owner is helping out a different Dallas basketball team in a big way.

Cuban's cash helps local college

What we know:

The Dallas Morning News reports that Mark Cuban has donated $30,000 to the University of Dallas men's basketball team to help them fund a trip to the United Kingdom.

Matt Grahn, the school's men's basketball coach, said the trip was to honor one of their seniors, who grew up outside of London.

The team had raised over $65,000 for the trip before GoPlay, the travel company the school had used, went bankrupt, leaving their funds and the trip in limbo.

GoPlay had also gifted a trip for two to England that the school had auctioned off, leaving Grahn and the school even deeper in the red.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Mark Cuban speaks onstage during the "Two Disruptors, One Reality Check" session during the 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Line on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images)

That's where Cuban stepped in. Grahn said Cuban contacted him on Wednesday wanting to donate funds to make the trip happen.

Students had already raised $13,000 since GoPlay's bankruptcy.

What's next:

The school's attorneys are in the process of reclaiming the money lost to GoPlay.

There's no timeline on if and when the team's European trip could happen.