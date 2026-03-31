Dallas Stars extend general manager Jim Nill

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The Brief The Dallas Stars and general manager Jim Nill agreed to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday afternoon. Nill has been the GM in Dallas since 2013, helping the Stars make the Stanley Cup Playoffs nine times and the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. The contract extension comes after the Toronto Maple Leafs fired their general manager, prompting rumors of their pursuit of Nill.



The Dallas Stars and general manager Jim Nill will continue their partnership for another two years after agreeing to a contract extension on Tuesday.

Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill

What they're saying:

Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi announced the two-year contract extension for Nill on the team's website. His contract was previously set to expire at the conclusion of the Stars' current season.

"Jim has established himself as one of the most respected general managers in the NHL," Gaglardi said. "Through his roster management and talent evaluation, he has positioned our franchise to be amongst the best teams in our League in both the present and future. I’m thrilled that he will continue to guide the Stars."

"I’m fortunate to work with incredibly talented and passionate individuals that have helped our franchise become one of the best in the NHL," Nill said. "I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to continue as general manager of the Stars. My family and I would like to thank Tom Gaglardi for his continued support as we look to bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas."

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 28: Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars addresses the audience after winning the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during the first round of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, held on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashv Expand

Stars' success under Nill

By the numbers:

Nill took over as the Stars' general manager prior to the 2013-14 season, making him the third-longest tenured GM in the NHL after Winnipeg's Kevin Cheveldayoff and St. Louis' Doug Armstrong.

Since his first season in charge, the Stars have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs nine times, including during the current 2025-26 season.

The Stars have advanced to the Western Conference Final four times, and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 under Nill's leadership.

Their 63 postseason wins since Nill's first season in Dallas ranks second in the NHL. The club has a 549-345-125 regular season record in the same span.

Nill has won the NHL's General Manager of the Year in each of the last three regular seasons (2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25), all of which saw the Stars advance to the Western Conference Final.

Big picture view:

Nill's extension comes less than a day after the Toronto Maple Leafs fired their general manager Brad Treliving, prompting rumors the Canadian team could pursue him for their open position.

The backstory:

The Dallas Stars play the Boston Bruins tonight on FOX. The puck drops at 6 p.m. central.