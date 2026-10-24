Flagg to miss Mavericks home opener with shoulder injury

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The Brief The Dallas Mavericks will be without star Cooper Flagg for Saturday night's home opener. Flagg was diagnosed with a mild left shoulder sprain after being injured on a hard foul during Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Mavericks play the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night.



Mavericks star Cooper Flagg will miss Saturday's home opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a mild sprain of his left shoulder, the team announced.

Flagg was injured following a hard foul in the first half of Friday night's win against the Indiana Pacers. He landed hard on his left shoulder after Aaron Newmith tried to block his shot from behind. The play was ruled a Falgrant 1 foul. An MRI confirmed the sprain, the team said Saturday.

Flagg had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in 17 minutes before exiting Friday's game with the injury. Dallas went on to beat the Pacers 121-105.

What's next:

The team said Flagg will be reevaluated next week.

The Mavericks and Spurs tip at 7 p.m. Saturday.