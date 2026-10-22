Dallas Stars take on Winnipeg Jets on FOX 4

The Brief The Stars will play the Jets on Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. You can watch all the action on FOX 4. Dallas is on a 3-game winning streak with a 5-3-1record.



The Dallas Stars are hoping to continue their winning streak at home with a game against the Winnipeg Jets on FOX 4.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership.

Stars Winning Streak

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars controls the puck during a game against the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on October 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Stars are currently on a hot streak after winning their past three games.

The cherry on top after Tuesday nightâ€™s game against the Bruins was Mikko Rantanenâ€™s hat trick. He single-handedly snapped Bostonâ€™s five-game winning streak while also scoring his first goals in a Dallas uniform.

The Stars were also on their A-game defensively, despite losing their star defenseman Esa Lindell to a lower body injury on Saturday.

Dallas went four for four on the penalty kill and allowed just three shots on the goal on the Bruinâ€™s four power plays. Goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

What's next:

The team is hoping to pick up a fourth victory on Thursday night during their second of six home games in a row.

Many fans believe this is the kind of team that can get the job done with newbies like Rantanen and veterans like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Thatâ€™s after a disappointing early exit from the playoffs last season.

The puck drops on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, FOX 4+

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Dallas Stars will air 17 of their regular season games on FOX 4 and FOX 4+ during the 2026-27 National Hockey League season.

The full list of Stars games on FOX 4 can be found below:

Thursday, October 22, 2026 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, November 12, 2026 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, December 31, 2026 vs. New York Rangers at 8 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Monday, January 4, 2027 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, January 12, 2027 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, January 28, 2027 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Monday, February 8, 2027 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, February 16, 2027 vs. Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, February 25, 2027 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 6 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Monday, March 8, 2027 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. (FOX 4)

Tuesday, March 23, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Thursday, March 25, 2027 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m. (FOX 4+)

Tuesday, March 30, 2027 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)

Monday, April 5, 2027 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. (FOX 4)