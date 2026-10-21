Dallas Mavericks hope Cooper Flagg, return of Kyrie Irving lead team to improved 2026-27 season

The Brief Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks officially begin their 2026-27 season tonight when they take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. CT. Dallas hopes for a major improvement over its 26-56 record from last season, one where Flagg won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. The team should be bolstered by the return of point guard Kyrie Irving, who returns to the court after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL.



As the new NBA season begins, the Dallas Mavericks have high hopes for a postseason push on the back of their superstar sophomore, a returning superstar, and a supporting cast full of question marks.

What we know:

Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks will play their first regular season game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Their first game comes on the road against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Raising the Flagg

MACAU, CHINA - OCTOBER 11: Cooper Flagg #32 of Dallas Mavericks drives the ball during NBA China Games 2026 between Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 11, 2026 in Macau, China. NOTE TO USER: User Expand

Dallas went 26-56 last season, which was reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg's first in the NBA.

The 2025 NBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick averaged 21 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 4.5 assists per game while playing in 70 total games last year.

The Mavericks are hoping Flagg can build off that fantastic rookie season and lead the team on a playoff push.

Kyrie's comeback

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks waits for a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 16, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges Expand

One player that should help the Mavericks improve on last year's record is Kyrie Irving, who will play in an NBA regular season game tonight for the first time since March 3, 2025.

Irving missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, meaning tonight's game will be the first time Flagg and Irving will share the court in a regular season game.

Prior to his injury in 2025, Irving averaged 24.7 points per game and was named an NBA All-Star. The future Hall of Famer is now in his fifth season in Dallas.

Michigan Mavs

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four Practice: Michigan Head Coach Dusty May talks with Morez Johnson Jr. (21) during practice at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis, IN 4/3/2026 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Expand

To coach Flagg, Irving, and the rest of the team, Dallas will rely on Dusty May in his first season as head coach. May was hired away from Michigan in June after the team moved on from Jason Kidd last May.

Joining May in his first season in the NBA is Morez Johnson, whom the Mavs selected from Michigan with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

May and Johnson won the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Michigan just six months ago. Now, they look for a postseason appearance in the NBA.

Who helps the stars?

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 18: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 18, 2024 in Dallas, Expand

While the team's two superstars are set, who steps up to provide starting and bench support is a bit more murky.

Players like center Daniel Gafford, forwards P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall, and guard Max Christie return from last year's team. Gafford and Washington were part of the 2024 Mavs team that played in the NBA Finals.

Center Dereck Lively also returns, but he's currently out while recovering from a foot injury. Lively has missed most of the last two seasons with various injuries.

New faces include Spanish rookie Sergio de Larrea and trade acquisitions Marcus Sasser, Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, and former No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher.

What's next:

The Mavs begin their season tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT when they take on the Houston Rockets.