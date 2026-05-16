Dallas Cowboys schedule breakdown: Early stretch of travel will define 2026 season

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys' full schedule for the 2026 season was released on Thursday, May 14. With a stretch of three games in 13 days early in the season, it's imperative the team gets out to a strong start. Dallas will have a chance to make a dent in the division standings at the year's end when they play the Giants and Commanders to close the season.



Now that we know the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule, what should we make of the teams they're playing and the order they're playing them in? We've got you covered.

Here is an in-depth look at all 17 games the Cowboys will play in 2026, how the scheduling might affect the team, and what to expect from each squad Dallas will take on this season.

Week 1: @ New York Giants

Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC

Last matchup: 2025, Giants won 34-17

Opponent breakdown: The Cowboys begin their 2026 season in the same stadium where they ended their 2025 season, having lost to the Giants in Week 18 last year. The Giants are coming off a dismal year in which they won only four games. The team brought in longtime Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in the offseason to lead the franchise. Their roster boasts young quarterback Jaxson Dart and dynamic defensive players like Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and 2026 No. 5 overall pick Arvell Reese. Wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to return this season after missing much of last year with an ACL injury.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 34-17. (Photo by Ishik Expand

Week 2: Washington Commanders

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:25 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2025, Cowboys won 30-23

Opponent breakdown: The team from the nation’s capital is expecting a big bounce back season after cratering to a 5-12 record in 2025. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dynamic dual-threat weapon when he’s healthy, as is wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn makes his third trip back to North Texas after taking the Commanders’ head coaching job, and you have to think his team’s defense will be better after adding linebacker Sonny Styles in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs through the line of scrimmage for a first down during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on October 19, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlin Expand

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens

Where: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Last matchup: 2024, Ravens won 28-25

Opponent breakdown: For the first time since 2014, the Cowboys will play an international game. Their opponent when they head to Brazil will be the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a season where they missed the playoffs entirely. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is still a dual-threat player, while running back Derrick Henry ran rampant over the Cowboys the last time the two teams played in 2024. New head coach Jesse Minter looks to fix a defense that dipped last season.

Note: This game counts as a home game for the Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 scrambles during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Week 4: @ Houston Texans

Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2024, Texans won 34-10

Opponent breakdown: The Cowboys have only played their in-state rivals seven times in their history and haven’t made the trip down I-45 since 2018. The Texans have won a playoff game in each of the last three seasons and feature one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rush duos in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

Last matchup: 2024, Cowboys won 26-24

Opponent breakdown: The Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Bucs will be their third game in 13 days, and it'll be important for the team to overcome that streetch if they have playoff aspirations. Tampa Bay brings back Baker Mayfield for his fourth season with the Bucs, although longtime Bucs receiver Mike Evans left in free agency. Tampa should still have a potent offense with WRs Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka as well as RB Bucky Irving returning.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 22: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Expand

Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC

Last matchup: 2025, teams tied 40-40

Opponent breakdown: Will Micah Parsons be ready to play by the Cowboys' primetime clash with the Packers? The NFL schedule makers might have had that in mind when crafting the Cowboys' schedule, as Parsons is reportedly unlikely to play in the first month of this year's NFL season. The Packers were a playoff team with Parsons missing much of the 2025 season's second half, and the Cowboys haven't won at Lambeau Field since 2016.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is pressured by Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game at AT&T Field on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Im Expand

Week 7: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Where: Linconln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

When: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Last matchup: 2025, Cowboys won 24-21

Opponent breakdown: Though the Cowboys bested the Eagles in their last matchup, Philadelphia has had the edge in recent success. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back NFC East division titles and a Super Bowl win in 2025. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith return, as does head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles’ defense will be without Christian Parker, who became the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in January.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 5: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to catch a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, P Expand

Week 8: Arizona Cardinals

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2025, Cardinals won 27-17

Opponent breakdown: Last year, the Cardinals started out 2-0, then proceeded to lose 14 of their next 15 games. The one team they beat? That would be the Dallas Cowboys in a listless Monday Night Football affair. Arizona might be the worst team in the NFL after releasing QB Kyler Murray and hiring another new coaching staff, but the Cardinals have oddly had the Cowboys' number lately. It's a game that should spook any Cowboys fan until proven otherwise.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Bam Knight #20 of the Arizona Cardinals is pursued by Shemar James #50 of the Dallas Cowboys during a game at AT&T Stadium on November 03, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Week 9: @ Indianapolis Colts

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2022, Cowboys won 54-19

Opponent breakdown: Dallas’ trip to Indianapolis will be their first since 2018, and it’ll feature a matchup of brothers. Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs is the younger sibling of Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, meaning we could get to see the brothers matched up against one another. Indianapolis brings back explosive running back Jonathan Taylor, but their quarterback situation is questionable with Daniel Jones coming off an ACL injury.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Malik Hooker #28 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with an interception in the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodrig Expand

Week 10: San Francisco 49ers

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:25 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2024, 49ers won 30-24

Opponent breakdown: Dallas and San Francisco have a storied history, and they resume that rivalry in Arlington in November. The 49ers still have plenty of star players, but many are coming off of injury: TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner and DE Nick Bosa suffered season-ending injuries in 2025. RB Christian McCaffrey is still excellent when healthy, and a Kyle Shanahan-coached offense has caused problems for the Cowboys lately; Dallas has lost their last four matchups against San Francisco between the regular season and the postseason.

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 27: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after sacking Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 30- Expand

Week 11: Tennessee Titans

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2022, Cowboys won 27-13

Opponent breakdown: Yes, the Tennessee Titans were terrible last year, but they were breaking in a rookie quarterback after all. New head coach Brian Daboll has a history of solid offenses, and he should be able to help Cam Ward develop in his second year in the NFL. The Titans' playmakers consist of former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, rookie receiver Carnell Tate, and hulking defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 29: Dante Fowler Jr. #56 of the Dallas Cowboys defends against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2025, Cowboys won 24-21

Opponent breakdown: For the first time since 2014, the Cowboys will take on the Eagles in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. They’re hoping this year’s matchup will go better than last time, when they lost 33-10 to the Mark Sanchez-led squad.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Ne Expand

Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

When: Monday, Dec. 7 at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Last matchup: 2023, Cowboys won 41-35

Opponent breakdown: The home of the defending Super Bowl champions is never an easy place to play, regardless of if the Seahawks have recently hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Most of last year's championship squad returns, led by head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, who resurrected his career in Seattle. Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will face his former team for the first time since leaving after the 2024 season.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty I Expand

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Where: Nowhere

When: Sunday, Dec. 13

Last Bye: Week 10 of 2025 season

Opponent breakdown: Can the Cowboys win the bye week? This year, the team will have a very late bye, coming two weeks after Thanksgiving. Fans can hope the team will be able to use the late bye to rest and get ready for a push for an NFC East division title.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on October 19, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. ( Expand

Week 15: @ Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Last matchup: 2023, Cowboys won 43-20

Opponent breakdown: The Rams promise to field one of the most star-studded rosters in the NFL this season. Quarterback Matt Stafford (a Dallas native) won his first NFL MVP last season, and wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of the league's best receivers. Their defense, led by defensive end Jared Verse, was one of the NFL's best last season. Coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, Los Angeles will be a tough task on the road for the Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC

Last matchup: 2022, Jaguars won 40-34 (OT)

Opponent breakdown: It’s been four years since Trevor Lawrence bested Dak Prescott in an overtime duel back in 2022. Lawrence returns, having just led the Jaguars to an AFC South division title last season. The Jaguars lost running back Travis Etienne in the offseason but still feature plenty of playmakers, including one on both sides of the ball in WR/CB Travis Hunter.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 18: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 18, 2022 at tIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by Expand

Week 17: New York Giants

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 12 p.m. on FOX

Last matchup: 2025, Giants won 34-17

Opponent breakdown: With nearly four months in between matchups, the Cowboys could be facing a very different Giants team than the one they will face in Week 1. Dallas hasn't lost to the Giants at AT&T Stadium since Dak Prescott was a rookie in 2016.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks a field goal in overtime in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Week 18: @ Washington Commanders

Where: Northwest Stadium, Washington, D.C.

When: Saturday/Sunday Jan. 9/10 (Time & network TBD)

Last matchup: 2025, Cowboys won 30-23

Opponent breakdown: The date and time for the Cowboys' final game won't be announced until after Week 17 of the season, and will be based on how well the team has done leading into the matchup. What we do know is the Cowboys will play in Washington D.C., where they've won their last three games against the Commanders.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 25: Tyler Booker #52 of the Dallas Cowboys blocks against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)