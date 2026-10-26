Cowboys look to snap losing streak Monday in Philly against the Eagles

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The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to break the team’s losing streak in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

What we know:

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 7 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

The game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.

Big picture view:

Both teams are entering Monday night’s game with a 2-4 record.

The Eagles will play without quarterback Jalen Hurts. He is out for the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs.

On paper, the Cowboys are favored to win. But the offense, which was one of the best in the league last season, is struggling this year.

George Pickens has underwhelmed with just one touchdown catch and a lack of effort in run blocking.

What they're saying:

Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer had no problems calling the wide receiver out during a recent press conference.

"He needs to understand that he impacts the running game as well. He's gotta do the same thing in the run game, picking up safeties and blocking corners just like Javonte does, picking up blitzes so he can catch balls. That's part of the team first mindset and GP does understand that. When he's going, they're going to play soft to his side. And when he's not going, then the safeties get pretty good runs at our backs and that's gotta improve," he said.

Reporters asked Pickens what he hopes to do to get more involved early on in the game.

"Well, I’m doing what they’re telling me to do. So, do what they tell me to do," he said.