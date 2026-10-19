Cowboys leadership backs Brian Schottenheimer after consecutive offensive disappointments

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys fell 23-13 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, losing their second straight game with a disappointing offensive performance. Team leaders continue to stress their faith in head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is the team's play-caller on offense, following the recent losing streak. Schottenheimer said he's focused on improving the team and not on Jones' comments, saying the team must involve explosive wide receiver George Pickens in the offense more.



The Cowboys have struggled on offense in recent losses to the Buccaneers and Packers, but team leaders are still confident their play-calling head coach is the right man for the job.

Cowboys' faltering offense

By the numbers:

The Dallas Cowboys are on a two-game losing streak after dropping their Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers last night. The team has a 2-4 record through six games.

It was the second-straight game where the offense struggled. Dallas scored just 13 points against Green Bay (including zero first half points) after scoring 16 points at home against the previously-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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The team's offense was expected to be a strength coming into the 2026 season. In 2025, Dallas was the No. 2 offense in the NFL, averaging 391.9 yards per game and scoring 51 touchdowns on offense with head coach Brian Schottenheimer calling the plays.

For the season, the Cowboys are averaging 25.2 points per game, which ranks No. 11 in the NFL. The Cowboys did have three-consecutive 30+ point efforts prior to the losing streak.

Team leader backs Schotty

What they're saying:

In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones backed Schottenheimer, saying he's still the right person to lead the team following the offensive struggles.

"Absolutely. There's not any question in Jerry and I's mind," Jones said. "He has the team. There's no question they want to go out there and execute it and make things happen."

"I feel really good as I've mentioned throughout this conversation about our coaching staff. We just have to continue to have it evolve and get to a point where we can win these football games."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Kevin Sabi Expand

Jones did say it was "surprising" to see the team's offense struggle lately after performing well to begin the year.

"Probably the surprising thing is we were playing so well on offense. Starting all the last year, we played good offense. And then certainly played well to start the season. In these last two games, it's surprising," Jones said.

"The last two teams have put together some good pressure packages between the Bucs and the Packers. Have to give them credit. But we've got to do a better job against that and make the plays that we need to make them pay a price when they're when they are going to those type of packages."

Schotty speaks on struggles

During his Monday media availability, Schottenheimer said he's focused on getting the team right, and not focused on Jones' comments.

"I'm focusing on the process of turning this around for myself and the players. Certainly not good enough," Schottenheimer said. "We're disappointed with where we're at. We know we need to play better. We know we can play better. I think we have the right guys to do that."

Schottenheimer said the deficits the team has faced the last two weeks have hurt the team's offense, and also pointed to missed blitz pickups by the offensive line.

He also mentioned needing to get wide receiver George Pickens more involved. After recording 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season, Pickens is averaging just 73.3 yards per game in 2026.

"We need to move him around more. Again, I think when you look at GP, he's able to move around. We just got to do a better job of moving around with the design, put him in different spots. But they're certainly paying attention to him."

What's next:

The Cowboys' next game is on Monday, October 26, on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.