The number of airports and TSA workers with the coronavirus is growing.

Last week, a screening officer from DFW Airport tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer last worked at Terminal D last Sunday between 4 and 6 a.m.

Across the country, 60 other TSA workers are recovering from the virus. None of those worked at Love Field.

To see the complete list, visit www.tsa.gov/Coronavirus.