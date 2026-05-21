Texas students riding from Austin to Alaska this summer for world's longest charity bike ride

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The Brief A group of Texas college students are riding bicycles for over 4,500 miles from Austin to Alaska to support cancer patients. The 20 University of Texas students stopped in Dallas on Wednesday to make inspirational cards for young cancer patients at Dallas Medical City and Children’s Hospital. The group is expected to reach Alaska in 65 days.



A group of students from the University of Texas plans to bike more than 4,500 miles from Austin to Alaska this summer to help fight cancer.

What we know:

The nonprofit group known as the Texas 4000 for Cancer Rockies Team is from the University of Texas.

About 20 students plan to dedicate their summer to making a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer by embarking on the world’s longest charity bike ride, traversing from Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska.

This extraordinary journey is more than just a test of endurance; it’s an act of support and hope for cancer patients.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy: Lane with Texas 4000

Local perspective:

The group paused in Dallas on Wednesday for a rest day and to collaborate with Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT), crafting inspiring cards to uplift patients at Medical City Children’s Hospital.

In addition to giving out encouraging cards, they also got the chance to play with children with cancer, giving them a chance to connect on a deeper level.

What they're saying:

"Many of us have been touched by cancer in one way or another," shared Leah Tharakan, a participant in the ride.

"Each year in North Texas it’s estimated that 50 thousand people are going to be diagnosed with cancer, so having young people impacted and taking action for it is so meaningful and impactful to us" said Sarah Raps, a program director for CSCNT.

What's next:

On Thursday, the group will continue their ride through Gainesville, Texas, and into Oklahoma, carrying the message of hope and raising crucial funds to support those battling cancer.

They are expected to reach Alaska by the end of July.