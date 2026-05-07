Texas man saves teenager’s prom night with a quick lesson in tying a necktie
PLANO, Texas - A moment of pre-prom panic turned into a heartwarming display of community spirit Thursday after a Plano man stepped in to help a teenager struggling with his necktie.
Heartwarming video
The backstory:
The encounter, captured on video by Amanda Lawrence, took place as students across the city prepared for prom night photos. Lawrence said she and her husband were stopped by a woman who noticed the young man was unable to properly knot his tie before the big event.
"A woman flagged us down and asked if we could help, and my husband stepped up," Lawrence told Storyful.
The footage shows Lawrence’s husband calmly guiding the teenager through the process, ensuring the formal attire was photo-ready. The video has since gained traction on social media, with viewers praising the small but significant act of mentorship.
The exchange happened in Plano, where local high schools are currently celebrating the height of prom season.
The Source: Information in this article is from Storyful.