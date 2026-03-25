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Texas city named as 1 of 3 finalists for Elon Musk's 'Boring Company' projects

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Published  March 25, 2026 8:28pm CDT
Texas
FOX Local
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A modified Tesla Model X drives into the tunnel entrance before an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne test tunnel in Hawthorne, south of Los Angeles, California on December 18, 2018. - On Tuesday night December 18, 2018, Boring Co. will

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The Brief

    • Dallas is a finalist for Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnel project.
    • The proposed "University Hills Loop" would carry Teslas through a one-mile tunnel.
    • Final decision pending as the company studies feasibility and meets with leaders.

DALLAS - After a months-long competition to convince tech mogul Elon Musk's Boring Company to choose a U.S. city for a transit tunnel project, one Texas city has made the cut for the final three in consideration. 

‘Tunnel Vision Challenge’ finalists

What we know:

The "Thrilling Three" in the running for the Tunnel Vision Challenge, announced in January, are Dallas, New Orleans, LA, and Baltimore, MD.

Dallas is in consideration for a "University Hills Loop." When the challenge first launched on Jan. 18, the options of "a Loop tunnel, a freight tunnel, a pedestrian tunnel, a utility tunnel, a water tunnel, or any other use case where a tunnel would be useful" were pitched. All three finalists are Loop tunnels, which the company tags as "Teslas in Tunnels!"

Wednesday's announcement says the projects will be up to one mile long and 12 feet in diameter. 

What's next:

The Boring Company said in their Wednesday announcement that, if possible, it "would be awesome" to build all three Loops. 

The company plans to, along with the project stakeholders, enter into a rigorous diligence process which includes "meetings with elected officials, regulators, community leaders, and business leaders; geotechnical borings; and utility and subsurface infra investigation."

They say they plan to build any and all final projects that are found to be feasible. 

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Possible second Texas project

The company said there were other projects that caught their attention as interesting projects, which they plan to attempt in the near future. 

These include the "Morgan's Wonderland Tunnel" in San Antonio, as well as the "Hendersonville Utility Tunnel" in Tennessee. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Boring Company. 

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