Texas cities to host 'No Kings' rallies on Saturday

article

The Brief Nationwide "No Kings" protests are scheduled for March 28 to demonstrate against federal immigration enforcement and executive overreach. Major rallies will take place in dozens of Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, and Houston, targeting mass deportation initiatives and the use of military resources. Organizers expect significant turnout in metropolitan hubs as the coalition aims to challenge the administration's current border and domestic policies.



In preparation for the March 28 nationwide demonstrations, the No Kings Coalition is organizing several high-profile rallies across Texas. These protests are part of a broader movement targeting recent federal immigration enforcement actions and what organizers describe as executive overreach by the Trump Administration.

In Texas, where border policy and federal-state jurisdiction have become flashpoints, the coalition expects significant turnout in major metropolitan hubs.

No Kings Protests in Texas: When and Where?

"When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence," the No Kings Coalition website states.

The Texas rallies are intended to serve as a "line in the sand" against mass deportation initiatives and the use of military resources for domestic immigration enforcement.

Featured article

Current No Kings Rallies Scheduled in Texas' Major Cities

Austin at 900 W. Riverside Dr. from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Dallas City Hall at 1500 Marilla St. from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Houston City Hall 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fort Worth at General Worth Square, 900 Main Street, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

San Antonio Travis Park at 301 E. Travis St. from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

El Paso Edgemere Linear Park at Edgemere Boulevard & Airway Boulevard from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

McAllen at Bentsen Tower, 1701 US 83 BUS 312 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For other Texas rallies, visit the No Kings website.