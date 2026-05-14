These Texas cities were the fastest growing in the US

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The Brief Five cities in Texas led the nation in percent increase in growth over the past year. Celina led the way with a 24.6% increase in population from mid-2024 to mid-2025. Fulshear, Princeton, Melissa and Anna rounded out the top five. Austin became the 12th U.S. city to reach a population of 1 million.



Smaller cities around Texas metro areas were the fastest growing cities in the United States last year, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.

Celina was the fastest growing city in the U.S. last year among cities and towns with more than 20,000 people from mid-2024 to mid-2025. The city's population increased by 24.6% to 64,427. The addition of 12,710 residents outpaced larger Texas cities like Houston.

Three other cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex took the third, fourth and fifth spots. Princeton saw an 18.1% increase, Melissa's population increased by 14.5%, while Anna rounded out the top-five with a 10.2% population increase.

Fulshear, in the Houston metro, claimed the second spot on the list, seeing a 21% increase over the past year.

Major Texas cities climb the ranks

In pure numbers gained, Texas claimed six of the top 10 spots.

Fort Worth led the state in growth, adding 19,512 people over the past year. The increase was enough to push the city past Jacksonville, Florida, to become the nation's 10th largest city. Texas now holds four spots in the nation's most populous cities: Houston (4), San Antonio (7), Dallas (9) and Fort Worth (10).

San Antonio, Celina, Houston, Fulshear and McKinney were all among the top 10 in pure number increase.

Austin is the nation's 12th largest city and became the 12th city to reach a population of 1 million.