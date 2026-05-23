Texas has 3 spots on list of best places in US for 'perfect slow Sunday'

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The Brief Three Texas neighborhoods made a national list for the perfect "slow Sunday." Areas in San Antonio, McKinney and Dallas were praised for walkability and charm. Survey respondents said calm, community-focused neighborhoods matter more than ever.



Three places in Texas have been singled out on a list of the best neighborhoods and cities in the country to spend the perfect slow Sunday.

The neighborhoods and districts in San Antonio and the Dallas area are some of the greatest U.S. spots to slow your weekend down and relax, Calgary.com found.

Perfect slow Sundays in Texas

Weekends are supposed to slow us down, but for a lot of Texans, Sundays can feel almost as busy as the workweek, and it can be hard to find a neighborhood that still feels relaxed and personal.

The new survey asked more than 3,000 people which towns and neighborhoods are best for the perfect slow Sunday; places built for coffee on a patio, bookstore browsing, farmers markets, brunch, and long walks instead of rushing around.

The survey found people increasingly value neighborhoods that feel calmer and more community-oriented. Quiet streets and low traffic ranked as the top factor in creating a "slow Sunday" atmosphere, while noise, congestion, and heavy traffic were the biggest turnoffs.

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More than 80% of respondents said a neighborhood’s weekend atmosphere matters when deciding where they want to live.

According to Calgary.com, the appeal goes beyond coffee and walkability. People are searching for places where everyday life still feels slower, more personal, and less rushed.

What they're saying:

"Sunday mornings have become a kind of quiet luxury," says a spokesperson from Calgary.com. "People are not just looking for pretty streets or good coffee; they are looking for places where life still feels human-scaled. What stands out about these towns and neighborhoods is that they offer a rhythm many people feel they have lost elsewhere — walkable streets, familiar local businesses, outdoor spaces, and enough character to make an ordinary morning feel meaningful. In many ways, the ideal Sunday has become a shorthand for the kind of community people want to live in all week."

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Three Texas neighborhoods on national list

#39: Monte Vista, San Antonio

Known for historic homes, shady streets, local cafés, and laid-back porch culture. Monte Vista offers a calm, residential feel in a city that can also give the hustle and bustle of metro life, with age and texture that the survey called "grounded."

#47: Downtown McKinney

A classic small-town Texas square with brick streets, local shops, patios, and a slower pace that keeps drawing people back. The survey defined Downtown McKinney as "nostalgic," boasting wine bars and old storefronts that let you relax and take it easy.

#48: Bishop Arts District, Dallas

One of Dallas’ most walkable neighborhoods, filled with coffee shops, bookstores, brunch spots, and local character. Bishop Arts is well-known for its central street with bars, shops, and places to grab a cup of joe, but the surrounding neighborhood has a number of hidden gems to discover on a slow Sunday walk through the district.