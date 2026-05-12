'Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández signs professional contract with El Paso Locomotive FC

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The Brief El Paso Locomotive FC has signed actor and athlete Cristo Fernández, famous for his role as Dani Rojas on the hit series "Ted Lasso." The 34-year-old forward returns to professional soccer after a two-month trial, following a youth career in Mexico that was previously cut short by injury. The deal is currently pending league and federation approval, and the specific financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.



El Paso Locomotive FC has signed forward Cristo Fernández, the club announced Tuesday, completing a professional soccer comeback for the athlete and actor best known for his role in the television series "Ted Lasso."

The signing remains pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cristo Fernández joins Texas FC club

Fernández, 34, joins the Locomotive following a two-month trial period during which he participated in team training and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

What they're saying:

"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line," Locomotive Head Coach Junior Gonzalez said in a statement. "His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club."

The move marks a return to competitive roots for Fernández. He began his career in the youth system of Mexican club Tecos FC but was forced to step away from the sport at age 15 due to injury. He subsequently pivoted to an acting career, earning international acclaim for portraying the joyfully optimistic Dani Rojas, whose catchphrase was "Football is life," on the Apple TV+ series.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 03: Actor Cristo Fernández at SeriesFest: Season 10 Soirée at Asterisk on May 03, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest) Expand

"Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart," said Fernández. "I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC – the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates – for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one.

"This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be. Because as we say in Mexico: hay que seguirle echando ganas (let’s keep giving it our all). Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí. Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams… so being here with the "Locos" actually makes perfect sense. ¡Vamos Locos!"

The Guadalajara native joins a roster that currently includes five forwards and seven midfielders. His addition comes as the Locomotive prepares to return to Southwest University Park on Wednesday, May 27, to host AV Alta FC in a Prinx Tires USL Cup match.

Dig deeper:

El Paso Locomotive is currently competing in the 2026 USL Championship season and the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

While the club itself does not compete in the FIFA World Cup, individual players (such as Jahmali Waite) have participated in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches.