Shooting near Adamson High School in Dallas prompts lockdown

Two Dallas schools are on lockdown because of a shooting in North Oak Cliff.

The schools are Garcia Middle School and Adamson High School.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex just across the street from Adamson High School, which is near Interstate 35E and 8th Street.

One young male victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said they were looking for two young male suspects in the area.

Video from SKY 4 showed Dallas police and gang unit officers detaining several teenagers a few blocks away from the crime scene.

