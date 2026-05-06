Rockwall squirrel shooter causes elementary school lockdown
ROCKWALL, Texas - Furry suspects were to blame for a Rockwall elementary school being placed in secure status on Wednesday.
Squirrel shooter causes school lockdown
Rockwall Police reported gunshots near Ridge Road West at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. During their investigation, a nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown.
Police later discovered that a resident with acreage was shooting at squirrels.
Once police discovered the cause of the shooting, the lockdown was lifted.
Rockwall PD reported no injuries during their investigation.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Rockwall Police Department.