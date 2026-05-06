Rockwall squirrel shooter causes elementary school lockdown

The Brief A Rockwall elementary school was placed in secure status on Wednesday after reports of gunshots near the school. Police later determined the gunshots came from a resident shooting at squirrels on his property. No injuries were reported related to the incident.



Furry suspects were to blame for a Rockwall elementary school being placed in secure status on Wednesday.

Squirrel shooter causes school lockdown

Rockwall Police reported gunshots near Ridge Road West at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. During their investigation, a nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown.

Police later discovered that a resident with acreage was shooting at squirrels.

Once police discovered the cause of the shooting, the lockdown was lifted.

Rockwall PD reported no injuries during their investigation.