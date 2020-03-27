Police searching for person who left dead puppy in Dallas park

article

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who left a dead puppy in a park earlier this month.

This animal cruelty case goes back to early March, possibly on March 3, when police said someone left a German Shepherd type puppy dead in the park at 5100 N. Jim Miller Road.

No further details were released, but police said they are investigating this as a 3rd-degree felony animal cruelty case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1- 877-373-TIPS or the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694.