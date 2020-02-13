Police: Man exposed himself to child walking to school in Dallas

article

Dallas police are asking for tips identifying a man who exposed himself to a girl as she was walking to school.

It happened Wednesday morning on Pineland Drive near Fair Oaks Avenue in North Dallas.

The 15-year-old victim told police a man exposed himself and then reached out and touched her backside. He walked away toward a nearby apartment complex.

The man is described as a black male who is about 30 years around, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.

He had short twists in his hair and was clean-shaven. He was wearing blue jeans and a black or grey hoodie at the time.

He is still on the loose.