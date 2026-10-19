Plano firefighters rescue escaped horse from drainage ditch

The Brief On Saturday, October 17, Plano Fire-Rescue guided several horses to safety on a nearby property after they escaped along Highway 121. One horse found its way into a nearby drainage ditch during the rescue. Firefighters sedated the horse and used a fire hose to bring the animal to safety. The horse suffered a few scratches from the incident but was otherwise uninjured.



First responders in Plano responded to an unexpected call to save one of their neigh-bors this past weekend.

Plano horse rescue

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CTSY: Plano Fire-Rescue

What we know:

On Saturday, October 17, Plano Fire-Rescue helped rescue several horses that had escaped along Highway 121.

PFR says one of the escaped horses ended up in a nearby drainage ditch.

Firefighters were able to safely sedate the animal, and used a fire hose and winch to bring the horse out of the ditch and into safety.

The animal suffered a few scratches from the incident but was otherwise fine.

What they're saying:

"An unusual call, but a great example of teamwork in action!" Plano Fire-Rescue said in a Facebook post.