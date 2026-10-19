Plano firefighters rescue escaped horse from drainage ditch
PLANO, Texas - First responders in Plano responded to an unexpected call to save one of their neigh-bors this past weekend.
Plano horse rescue
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CTSY: Plano Fire-Rescue
What we know:
On Saturday, October 17, Plano Fire-Rescue helped rescue several horses that had escaped along Highway 121.
PFR says one of the escaped horses ended up in a nearby drainage ditch.
Firefighters were able to safely sedate the animal, and used a fire hose and winch to bring the horse out of the ditch and into safety.
The animal suffered a few scratches from the incident but was otherwise fine.
What they're saying:
"An unusual call, but a great example of teamwork in action!" Plano Fire-Rescue said in a Facebook post.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Plano Fire-Rescue.