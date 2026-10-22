Pediatric flu cases rise in North Texas earlier than usual

The Brief Flu cases in children are up 36% at Children’s Health Dallas and rising nationally four to six weeks earlier than normal. Doctors advise getting flu shots now rather than waiting, noting that it takes two weeks to build antibodies. While health officials know the flu season is starting earlier than usual, they don’t know yet how severe this season will be overall.



The number of flu cases in children is on the rise in North Texas and across the country.

The cases are also appearing about four to six weeks ahead of schedule compared to the past five years.

What we know:

Health officials can’t tell yet how severe this flu season will be. But they do know it’s starting earlier than normal for adults and children.

Children’s Health Dallas reported a 36% increase in flu cases over the past week.

The dominant strain right now appears to be Influenza A, which can cause more severe symptoms in pediatric patients.

Influenza B, COVID, and RSV cases are appearing less frequently.

Local perspective:

Chasiti Hill’s 2-year-old son, Goten, came down with the flu, COVID, and strep this week.

"I honestly would have not known he was sick if I didn’t bring him in because he had a fever of 100.8 and he had little, you know, green boogers. And I was like, you know, maybe with all the weather change and everything. I thought it was just going to be a sinus infection," Hill said.

She said he’s in good spirits despite the diagnosis and, fortunately, she has paid time off that’s allowed her to miss work this week.

"I’m not stressing out on that part, but I know for a lot of other families that may not be true, and I really do feel for them," she said.

As someone who works in the childcare industry, she also wants parents to know how important it is to keep their children home when they’re sick.

"I know it can be hard out there but let your kids stay home the 24 hours to heal," she said.

Hill hadn’t gotten flu shots for her family yet this season. It was something on her radar, but she assumed there’d be more time.

What you can do:

Children’s Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Zarchary Most said now is the time to get that flu shot, especially with the peak of the flu season still weeks away.

"I would recommend, you know, the flu vaccines for anybody who is eligible to get the flu vaccine, including children. When they’re getting their first flu vaccine, often you need to get two in the same season about a month apart. And so, with our rise in flu activity, right now is the best time to get your flu vaccine. I wouldn’t wait any longer," he said.

It takes a couple of weeks for the immune system to build up antibodies after getting the shot, according to health officials.