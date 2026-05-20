1 dead, 1 hospitalized after parking lot 'gun battle' at Lancaster apartment complex

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Lancaster apartment shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief One man was killed and another was wounded Tuesday night during an apparent gun battle in the parking lot of a Lancaster apartment complex. Officers responded to the Rosemont of Lancaster Apartments on North Houston School Road around 8:30 p.m., where they discovered both victims. Authorities spent hours interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence; the identities of the men and their relationship to one another remain unknown.



One man is dead and another is injured following an apparent shootout in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday night, police said.

What we know:

Lancaster police responded to the Rosemont of Lancaster Apartments in the 1600 block of North Houston School Road around 8:30 p.m.

Officers discovered two men in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died shortly after arrival. The second man is expected to survive.

Investigators spent more than four hours gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. While the motive remains unclear, police believe the two men may have exchanged gunfire and shot each other.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of either man, and their relationship prior to the shooting remains unknown.