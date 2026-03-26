First-of-its-kind community in Ferris provides homes for homeless people with high-risk conditions

The Brief OurCommunity is a planned community in Ferris that provides life-saving support for high-risk formerly homeless individuals. Homes in the community provide full kitchens and living rooms, with access to medical care available on site. The community has opened 25 homes so far with plans for hundreds more in the coming months.



25 miles south of Dallas, formerly homeless individuals with high-risk conditions have found their forever homes thanks to a new planned community.

OurCommunity in Ferris

OurCalling planned community

What we know:

OurCommunity is a planned community located in Ferris, about 25 miles south of Dallas, aimed at helping homeless individuals with high-risk conditions find a permanent home.

The community aims to serve people in need of long-term care, such as those with terminal conditions or cognitive disabilities.

OurCalling planned community

Homes in OurCommunity are 550 square feet and include full-size kitchens, living rooms, washers and dryers, and bedrooms.

Residents called "missionals" live on-site to help the new residents find a sense of comfort. OurCommunity plans on opening a chapel, medical clinic, café and more in the coming months.

OurCommunity is funded entirely by private donations and is run by OurCalling, a faith-based street outreach program in Dallas.

"This isn't a dream"

What they're saying:

"We are so excited this isn't a dream, pictures on paper, they are homes with people actually in them."

FOX 4's Lori Brown spoke to Wayne Walker, the pastor and CEO of OurCalling, about seeing his dream become a reality.

Wayne Walker, OurCalling CEO

"Where you are standing is holy ground," Walker said. "We've seen God do a miracle here. We've seen him bring people together who would normally never be together to work and give together. We've seen a miraculous undertaking that points directly to God."

"That long-term care piece has been missing in the homeless community for many years," Walker continued. "We have people who live by themselves in apartments, and then we have nursing homes, but we have nothing in the middle for people who need supportive living."

John Ristich, OurCommunity resident

John Ristich, a resident of OurCommunity, has a terminal form of blood and bone cancer.

"I went from sleeping on the streets in fields, almost freezing to death in the cold, there were times my life was in danger," Ristich told Brown. "I kept up with my medication as best as I could, but there were times I physically could not get to my appointments or make it."

"You go out of survival mode and into relaxed mode. You are able to sleep in normal rhythms, eat regularly, things that might seem minor but are the most important things you can do for your mental and physical health," Ristich continued. "When I wake up and go to get my coffee, I can read scripture and pray to the Lord."

What's next:

The project plans to open 500 homes within the community in the future.